Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Approves Public Issues Of Shivalaya Construction, Knack Packaging, Two Others

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given approval to four new initial public offerings or IPOs, including Varmora Granito Ltd., Knack Packaging Ltd., Shivalaya Construction Ltd., and Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. All of them comprise a fresh issue along with an offer for sale. Cumulatively, these companies will raise Rs 1,400 crore.

On the other hand, Infifresh Foods Ltd. has withdrawn its preliminary papers for an IPO, according to the update shared by SEBI.

The market regulator's greenlight has paved the way for these players to make their D-Street debuts in the coming months. Here is what you need to know about these public issues: