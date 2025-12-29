Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Approves Public Issues Of Shivalaya Construction, Knack Packaging, Two Others
Varmora Granito and Behari Lal Engineering are among the four companies whose IPOs have received SEBI's greenlight.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given approval to four new initial public offerings or IPOs, including Varmora Granito Ltd., Knack Packaging Ltd., Shivalaya Construction Ltd., and Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. All of them comprise a fresh issue along with an offer for sale. Cumulatively, these companies will raise Rs 1,400 crore.
On the other hand, Infifresh Foods Ltd. has withdrawn its preliminary papers for an IPO, according to the update shared by SEBI.
The market regulator's greenlight has paved the way for these players to make their D-Street debuts in the coming months. Here is what you need to know about these public issues:
Varmora Granito IPO
The company filed its preliminary papers or draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Aug. 8, 2025.
The book-building offer is a combination of fresh issue worth Rs 400 crore and an OFS consisting of approximately 5.24 crore equity shares, with a face value of Rs 2 per share. The registrar for the IPO is Kfin Technologies Ltd. while the book running lead managers are JM Financial Ltd along with Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.
Shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE, with the company is yet to announce details like IPO dates, IPO price bands and lot size.
Varmora Granito is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing ceramic and vitrified tiles.
Knack Packaging
SEBI received the company's pre-IPO filings or DRHP on Sept. 9, 2025. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 475 crore and an OFS consisting up to 0.70 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE and the book running lead manager is Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
The company is an integrated packaging solutions provider focusing on innovation, exports, and sustainability.
Shivalaya Construction
SEBI received the company's pre-filings or DRHP on Sept. 9, 2025. The book-build issue is a combination of fresh offering aggregating up to Rs 450 crore and an OFS consisting up to 2.49 crore equity shares, with a face value of Rs 2 per share.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE and the book running lead manager is IIFL Securities Services Ltd. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
Shivalaya Construction is an integrated infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC).
Behari Lal Engineering
The company's DRHP was received by SEBI on Oct. 1, 2025. The issue is again a combination of fresh issue of Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of upto 0.79 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE and the book running lead manager is Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
Behari Lal Engineering is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company, specialising in customised engineering solutions.