Upcoming IPOs: Lenskart To Pine Labs, Big-Ticket Mainboard Issues To Watch Out For In November

The IPO market in India has been buzzing this year with the launch of several big-ticket mainboard issues. Primary market investors are also keeping a watch on upcoming mainboard issues even as 2025 approaches its final stretch, especially in light of the successful listings of Tata Capital and LG Electronics India.

Although there are just over two months left in the year, several leading players across sectors are preparing to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) in November and December 2025. A few major companies are also expected to launch their IPOs in the first quarter of 2026.

Here's a look at the upcoming IPOs of six leading companies across fintech, consumer electronics, asset management, and food and beverage sectors. These mainboard issues are expected to be launched in November.