Upcoming IPOs In August 2025: Highway Infrastructure, Flysbs Aviation, Bhadora Industries And More
The SME issues of Aaradhya Disposal Industries and BLT Logistics will also open for subscription in August 2025.
The primary market investors are set to witness hectic activities in August, with as many as nine initial public offerings (IPO) scheduled to be launched in the first week. The upcoming IPOs include two mainboard and seven SME issues.
The companies will use proceeds from the IPO for purposes such as funding capital expenditure and working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
Here’s a look at the upcoming IPOs in August 2025.
Mainboard IPOs In August 2025
Highway Infrastructure IPO
The Highway Infrastructure IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 130 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.39 crore shares, amounting to Rs 97.52 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46 lakh shares, worth Rs 32.48 crore.
The Highway Infrastructure IPO will remain open for subscription from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. Shares of Highway Infrastructure will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 12.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 65 and Rs 70 per share. A single lot size comprises 211 shares.
Highway Infrastructure is involved in toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and real estate development. It was founded in 1995.
Knowledge Realty Trust REIT
Knowledge Realty Trust REIT is set to launch its IPO worth Rs 4,800 crore in August. The mainboard issue is going to be entirely a fresh issuance of 48 crore shares.
The issue price band has been fixed at Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. The lot size for the IPO is 150 shares.
The IPO will be available for subscription from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 8. Shares of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 12.
Knowledge Realty Trust is the largest office REIT in India. It is also the second largest office REIT globally in terms of leasable Area. Knowledge Realty Trust REIT’s portfolio includes 6 city-centre offices and 24 business parks.
SME IPOs In 2025
Flysbs Aviation IPO
Flysbs Aviation Ltd. aims to raise Rs 102.53 crore via its IPO. The NSE SME issue comprises only a fresh issuance of 45.57 lakh shares.
Investors can participate in the IPO subscription from Aug. 1 to Aug 5. Shares of Flysbs Aviation are proposed to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Aug. 8.
The price band for the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and Rs 225 per share. The lot size for the IPO is 600 shares.
The company is primarily engaged in providing private, non-scheduled air charter services in India and select destinations abroad.
Bhadora Industries IPO
The Bhadora Industries IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 55.62 crore. It comprises only a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares.
Investors can bid for shares in the IPO from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6. Shares of Bhadora Industries are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Aug. 11.
The price band for the IPO is fixed between Rs 97 and Rs 103 per share. The lot size for the IPO is 1,200 shares.
Bhadora Industries Limited is a manufacturer of industrial cables and operates under the brand name Vidhut Cables.
Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO
Parth Electricals and Engineering Ltd. aims to raise Rs 49.72 crore from the primary market through its IPO. The SME issue comprises a fresh issuance of 29.25 lakh shares.
The IPO will remain open for subscription from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6. Shares of Parth Electricals & Engineering are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Aug. 11.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 160 and Rs 170 per share. A single lot size comprises 800 shares.
Parth Electricals specialises in providing products and services in the power sector. It also undertakes EPC projects.
Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO
The Aaradhya Disposal IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 45.10 crore. The public offer consists of only a fresh issue of 38.88 lakh shares.
Investors can bid for shares in the IPO from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6. Shares of Aaradhya Disposal are proposed to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Aug. 11.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 110 and Rs 116 per share. The IPO lot size comprises 1,200 shares.
Aaradhya Disposal Industries manufactures paper products such as paper cup blanks, ripple paper and coated paper.
Apart from these issues, the IPOs of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd., BLT Logistics Ltd. and Essex Marine Ltd. are also scheduled to open in August.
Jyoti Global Plast IPO will remain open from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6. The company aims to raise Rs 35.44 crore through the SME issue.
Investors can participate in the BLT Logistics IPO subscription from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6. It will be a book-building issue worth Rs 9.72 crore. The subscription window for the Essex Marine IPO will be open from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6. The company aims to raise Rs 23.01 crore through its IPO.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.