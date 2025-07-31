Upcoming IPOs In August 2025: Highway Infrastructure, Flysbs Aviation, Bhadora Industries And More

Highway Infrastructure IPO

The Highway Infrastructure IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 130 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.39 crore shares, amounting to Rs 97.52 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46 lakh shares, worth Rs 32.48 crore.

The Highway Infrastructure IPO will remain open for subscription from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. Shares of Highway Infrastructure will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 12.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 65 and Rs 70 per share. A single lot size comprises 211 shares.

Highway Infrastructure is involved in toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and real estate development. It was founded in 1995.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT is set to launch its IPO worth Rs 4,800 crore in August. The mainboard issue is going to be entirely a fresh issuance of 48 crore shares.

The issue price band has been fixed at Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. The lot size for the IPO is 150 shares.

The IPO will be available for subscription from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 8. Shares of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 12.

Knowledge Realty Trust is the largest office REIT in India. It is also the second largest office REIT globally in terms of leasable Area. Knowledge Realty Trust REIT’s portfolio includes 6 city-centre offices and 24 business parks.