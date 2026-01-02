Upcoming IPOs: Chartered Speed, RKCPL Among Six To Get SEBI Nod; Two Pre-Filings Cleared

The company filed its DRHP on Sept. 5, 2025 for a bookbuilding issue of Rs 855 crore. The public offer will include mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 665 crore and an offer-for-sale up to Rs 200 crore by promoter selling shareholders.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd. Pankaj Gandhi and Alka Pankaj Gandhi are the promoters of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

