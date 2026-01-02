Upcoming IPOs: Chartered Speed, RKCPL Among Six To Get SEBI Nod; Two Pre-Filings Cleared
In addition to this, the markets regulator has also approved the pre-filings of Indira IVF Hospital Ltd., and Rays Of Belief Ltd.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given approval to six new initial public offerings or IPOs, namely Chartered Speed Ltd., Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd., Shriram Food Industry Ltd., RKCPL Ltd., Tempsens Instruments India Ltd., and Jerai Fitness Ltd. Cumulatively, these companies will raise Rs 1,400 crore.
In addition to this, the markets regulator has also approved the pre-filings of Indira IVF Hospital Ltd., and Rays Of Belief Ltd. Both these companies will now be required to file a public Draft Red Herring Prospectus or DRHP for further sanctions from SEBI.
Whereas, SEBI's greenlight has paved the way for these players to make their D-Street debuts in the coming months. Here is what you need to know about these public issues:
Chartered Speed IPO
The company filed its DRHP on Sept. 5, 2025 for a bookbuilding issue of Rs 855 crore. The public offer will include mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 665 crore and an offer-for-sale up to Rs 200 crore by promoter selling shareholders.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd. Pankaj Gandhi and Alka Pankaj Gandhi are the promoters of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.
The public offer will include mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 665 crore and an offer-for-sale up to Rs 200 crore by promoter selling shareholders.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. Pankaj Gandhi and Alka Pankaj Gandhi are the promoters of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.
Glass Wall Systems IPO
The company's DRHP was received by SEBI on Sept. 9. The public offer is a Book Build Issue consisting of fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 4.02 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 per share.
The shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Other details such as price band, open and close dates are yet to be disclosed by the company.
Shriram Food Industry IPO
The company's DRHP was received by SEBI on Sept. 23, 2025. The offer a book build Issue of 2.64 crore equity shares consisting of a fresh issue of upto 2.12 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 0.52 crore equity shares.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
RKCPL IPO
RKCPL, a civil construction and infrastructure development company, has applied for an initial public offering to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore on Sept. 25, 2025.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 550 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus.
Joint Managing Directors Naresh Kumar and Krishan Kumar Goyal will sell equity via the OFS.
Equirus Capital Pvt. and Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. are the merchant bankers to the RKCPL IPO.
Jerai Fitness IPO
Fitness equipments manufacturer Jerai fitness filed its DRHP with SEBI on Oct. 9, 2025.
The offer is a Book Build Issue consisting entirely of an offer for sale of upto 0.44 crore shares.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO
SEBI received the DRHP of Tempens Instruments on Oct. 9, 2025.
Tempsens Instruments IPO is a Book Build Issue consisting a mix of fresh issue of Rs 118 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 1.79 crore equity shares.
The shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE. ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Pre-filings
Indira IVF: The company has revived its IPO plans in India and aims to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore, Bloomberg reported.
Rays of belief: Mom's-belief parent company's offer will most likely be a book build issue. Other details of the issue are yet to be disclosed.