Leap India Ltd. has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 2,400 crore from the primary market. Its initial offer comprises of both the fresh issue and offer for sale.

Lead India is offering shares worth Rs 400 crore as fresh issue, while promoters are offloading shares worth Rs 2,000 crore as offer for sales. The face value of each share is Rs 1.

Vertical Holding II Pte. KIA EBT Scheme 3 are the promoters who selling their stakes worth Rs 1,998 crore and Rs 1.4 crore, according to data on the DRHP.

JM Financial Ltd., Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd. UBS Securities India Pvt. Ltd. are the leading book running manager for the issue.

Leap India is intending to use Rs 3,00.2 crore from the IPO proceeds to pay off their debt. The company will utilise the rest for general corporate purpose. As of May 31, Leap India has Rs 837.8 crore outstanding borrowing, the company revealed in the DRHP.