Upcoming IPO: Behari Lal Engineering Files Draft Papers With SEBI

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI on Friday to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include fresh issues of shares worth Rs 110 crore, as well an offer for sale segment.

Directors of the company offloading a portion of their stake in the OFS include Rajesh Garg selling 20.45 lakh shares, Lovlish Garg selling 5.14 lakh shares, and promoter group Dinesh Kumar Garg HUF offering 2.97 lakh shares for sale.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirement of purchasing new equipment for various projects, and repayment or pre-payment in full or part of certain borrowings of the company, as per the draft prospectus. A part of the funds will be used for the general corporate purposes.