United Heat Transfer IPO Opens On October 22: GMP, Price Band, Financials And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of United Heat Transfer Ltd. is set to open for subscription on Oct. 22. The United Heat Transfer IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 30 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 50.84 lakh shares. Retail investors may submit their bids with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, amounting to Rs 1,18,000. The IPO’s price band has been set between Rs 56 and Rs 59 apiece.

The subscription window for the United Heat Transfer IPO will close on Oct. 24.

