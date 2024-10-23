United Heat Transfer IPO: Check GMP Today And Day Two Subscription Status

The initial public offering of United Heat Transfer Ltd. opened for subscription on Oct. 22. The SME IPO was booked 2.67 times on day one.

On day two so far, United Heat Transfer IPO has been subscribed over four times.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 30 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 50.84 lakh shares. Retail investors may submit their bids with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, amounting to Rs 1,18,000. The IPO’s price band has been set between Rs 56 and Rs 59 apiece.

The subscription window for the United Heat Transfer IPO will close on Oct. 24.

