Two Coal India Subsidiaries Set For Dalal Street Debut By December | Profit Exclusive

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd., two key subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd., are likely to make their market debut by December, government sources told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

The listing process has been expedited and discussions on the IPO floor price and offer price are in advanced stages. The government is actively accelerating efforts to list Coal India's key subsidiaries, sources said.

BCCL is engaged in the mining and supply of coking coal. CMPDIL serves as Coal India’s consultancy and exploration arm.

The issue is expected to be a fully Offer-for-Sale (OFS). Sources said the entire 25% stake may not be offloaded at once and it could take place in two–three tranches.