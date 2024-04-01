Trust Fintech IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Status
On the last day of bidding for the IPO, the Trust Fintech IPO was subscribed 108.63 times with Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribing 65.38 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribing 244.48 times, and retail investors subscribed 75.10 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The IPO that was open for bidding from March 26 to March 28 aimed to raise Rs 63.45 crore by issuing 62.82 lakh new shares. The IPO price range was set between Rs 95 to Rs 101 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.
The allotment for Trust Fintech IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, April 2.
Investors can check the Trust Fintech IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the said issue.
How to check Trust Fintech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Trust Fintech Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Bidders who failed to secure the shares of Trust Fintech Limited should expect the company to initiate refunds on Wednesday, April 3. Investors who were successfully allotted the Trust Fintech Limited shares should expect them to be credited to their demat account on Wednesday, April 3.
Trust Fintech IPO Listing Date
Trust Fintech IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, April 4.
About Trust Fintech Limited
Trust Fintech Limited is a software company established in 1998. They specialise in making software for banks and financial institutions. They offer various products like Core Banking, Loan Origination, and Mobile Banking. Their main product, TrustBankCBS, is a web-based software that can be installed on-premises. The company serves clients in over 25 countries and has certifications for quality standards. They have offices in Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai, with over 250 employees.