Trust Fintech IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Status

On the last day of bidding for the IPO, the Trust Fintech IPO was subscribed 108.63 times with Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribing 65.38 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribing 244.48 times, and retail investors subscribed 75.10 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The IPO that was open for bidding from March 26 to March 28 aimed to raise Rs 63.45 crore by issuing 62.82 lakh new shares. The IPO price range was set between Rs 95 to Rs 101 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

The allotment for Trust Fintech IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, April 2.