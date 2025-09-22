TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Opens Sept. 25 — Price Band, Lot Size, Other Details Out

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd.'s initial public offering will open on Thursday, Sept. 25, to sell shares worth up to Rs 839 crore. The company will raise Rs 750 crore via a fresh issue of equity. An offer of sale of 18 lakh shares by the promoters aggregating up to Rs 89 crore is also part of the IPO.

Investors can bid for the TruAlt Bioenergy IPO at a price band of Rs 472-496 per share. The minimum quantity to apply for the IPO is 30 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,880 based on the upper price band.

Promoters Dhraksayani Sangamesh Nirani and Sangamesh Rudrappa Nirani will offload shares via OFS.

TruAlt Bioenergy will seek investments from large institutions under the pre-IPO anchor round on Sept. 24. The IPO will close on Sept. 29, and the allotment of shares to investors will be tentatively done on Sept. 30.

The stock will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 3.