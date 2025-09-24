TruAlt Bioenergy IPO GMP Gains Ahead Of Sept. 25 Launch — Check Key Details

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for TruAlt Bioenergy IPO is Rs 65, as of 12 noon on Wednesday. With a price band cap of Rs 496, the IPO’s estimated listing price is around Rs 561. This suggests an expected gain of approximately 13.10% per share on listing.

The latest GMP marks a steady upward movement compared to the trend on Sept. 22, when it was at 10.89%, as per InvestorGain website.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.