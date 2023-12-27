Trident Techlabs IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Trident Techlabs Limited will be finalised on Wednesday, December 27.
As the curtains drew on the subscription period for Trident Techlabs IPO, investors have exhibited a robust interest, culminating in an overwhelming response on the final day, December 26, 2023. Trident Techlabs IPO was subscribed 763.30 times, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) displaying a multiplier effect of 117.91 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at an impressive 854.37 times, and Retail investors contributing significantly with a subscription rate of 1059.43 times.
Trident Techlabs IPO Allotment Date
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check Trident Techlabs IPO allotment status on the official registrar website for IPO, Maashitla Securities Private Limited.
How to check Trident Techlabs IPO Allotment Status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "Trident Techlabs Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN number or Demat Account Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Trident Techlabs IPO Listing Date
The shares of Trident Techlabs Limited will list at NSE SME on Friday, December 29.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Trident Techlabs IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 21
IPO Close Date: December 26
Basis of Allotment: December 27
Initiation of Refunds: December 28
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 28
Listing Date: December 29
Trident Techlabs IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 16.03 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 4,580,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 4,580,000 shares
Price band: Rs 33 to Rs 35 per share
Lot size: 4000 Shares
About Trident Techlabs Limited
Founded in 2000, Trident Techlabs Limited is a leading provider of technology solutions for the aerospace, defense, automotive, telecommunications, semiconductor, and power distribution industries. The company operates in two key areas: Engineering Solutions, offering consulting and technical services in electronic design, embedded systems, and more; and Power System Solutions, catering to power distribution utilities with products addressing infrastructure challenges and smart grid integration. With a team of over 100 skilled professionals, Trident Techlabs continues to excel in the dynamic field of technology.