Travel Food Services IPO: Price Band, Key Dates, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of Travel Food Services Ltd. will open on July 7 and close on July 9. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 1,045 to Rs 1,100 per share.

Travel Food Services IPO is entirely an offer for sale worth up to Rs 2,000 crore, with no fresh issue component. The face value of each share is Rs 1. Investors can bid for a minimum of 13 shares, and then in multiples thereof. The promoters off-loading their stake is Kapur Family Trust.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt., ICICI Securities Ltd., and Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt., are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India Ltd. is the registrar.

The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering.