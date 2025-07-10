How To Check Travel Food Services IPO Allotment Status? Find Latest GMP And Listing Date Here
Shares of Travel Food Services Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on July 14.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Travel Food Services Ltd. witnessed a decent demand across investor categories on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. The mainboard IPO saw an overall subscription of 2.88 times.
The Travel Food Services IPO received bids for 3,86,35,766 shares, compared to 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The public offer witnessed the highest demand from the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The category was booked 7.70 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their quota 1.58 times, while the retail portion was booked only 0.69 times. The employees subscribed their segment 1.72 times.
Following the successful subscription, the IPO allotment status is scheduled to be finalised by the company on July 10.
The IPO price band was fixed between Rs 1,045 and Rs 1,100 per share. The IPO was a book-building issue of Rs 2,000 crore, comprising only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.82 crore shares.
Travel Food Services Ltd. runs the largest network of travel quick service restaurants (QSRs) and airport lounges in India. The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as it’s entirely an offer-for-sale.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check Travel Food Services IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the IPO allotment status page on the BSE website here.
Select the issue type as “Equity”.
Choose “Travel Food Services Ltd.” from the dropdown list for issue names.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the “Captcha” for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view share allocation details.
Steps To Check Travel Food Services IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Select the company symbol “TRAVELFOOD” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and application number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps to Check Travel Food Services IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
Select “Travel Food Services Ltd.” from the drop-down list for company names.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
After finalising the share allotment status, the company will initiate refunds for unsuccessful bidders on July 11. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of successful applicants on the same day.
Shares of Travel Food Services are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, July 14.
Travel Food Services IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Travel Food Services IPO stood at Rs 0 as of 8:00 a.m. on July 10.
The latest GMP indicates the listing of shares of Travel Food Services at Rs 1,100 apiece, indicarting a flat listing on the bourses.
The GMP for Travel Food Services IPO was high as Rs 30 when the issue opened for subscription on July 7.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.