How To Check Travel Food Services IPO Allotment Status? Find Latest GMP And Listing Date Here

The initial public offering (IPO) of Travel Food Services Ltd. witnessed a decent demand across investor categories on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. The mainboard IPO saw an overall subscription of 2.88 times.

The Travel Food Services IPO received bids for 3,86,35,766 shares, compared to 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The public offer witnessed the highest demand from the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The category was booked 7.70 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their quota 1.58 times, while the retail portion was booked only 0.69 times. The employees subscribed their segment 1.72 times.

Following the successful subscription, the IPO allotment status is scheduled to be finalised by the company on July 10.