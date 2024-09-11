Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO Subscribed Over 40 Times So Far On Day Two

The initial public offering of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd. has been subscribed over 40 times on the second day of subscription so far. The SME IPO was subscribed 22.88 times on the first day of bidding on Tuesday, led by demand from retail investors.

The offering is entirely a fresh issue of 64.1 lakh shares amounting to Rs 44.87 crore. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 66 to Rs 70 per equity share.

Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares. The minimum investment amount for retail investors is Rs 1.4 lakh. The minimum application size for high networth individuals, comprising two lots of 8,000 shares, is Rs 2.8 lakh.

The IPO subscription will close on September 12. The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 13. The tentative listing date for Trafiksol ITS Technologies has been fixed as September 17.