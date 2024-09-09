Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO Opens Sept. 10 — Check Price Band, Offer Size And Other Key Details
Ahead of bidding on Sept. 10, here are the key details of the BSE SME issue.
The initial public offering of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd. will open for subscription on Tuesday. The offering is entirely a fresh issue of 64.1 lakh shares amounting to Rs 44.87 crore.
The IPO subscription will close on Sept. 12. The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 13. The tentative listing date for Trafiksol ITS Technologies has been fixed as Sept. 17.
Trafiksol ITS Technologies Price Band And Other Details
Price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 66 to Rs 70 per equity share.
Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares. The minimum investment amount for retail investors is Rs 1.4 lakh. The minimum application size for high networth individuals, comprising two lots of 8,000 shares, is Rs 2.8 lakh.
The registrar of the Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO is Maashitla Securities Pvt., while it is being managed by Ekadrisht Capital Pvt., who is the book-running lead manager. SS Corporate Securities is the market maker of the IPO.
Business
Founded in March 2018, Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd. provides comprehensive solutions for intelligent transportation systems and automation. The company offers readymade and customised software solutions, operating systems, business applications, and computer games across all platforms.
The company specialises in the design, administration, and incorporation of Intelligent Transportation Systems for roads and tunnels.
Use Of Proceeds
Trafiksol ITS Technologies plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to purchase software and for prepayment and repayment of its certain borrowings. The company will also use the funds to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
Trafiksol ITS Technologies reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 12.09 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2024, a 153% surge from the previous financial year.
Its revenue rose 81% to Rs 65.81 crore, while Ebitda jumped 254% to Rs 17.78 crore in fiscal 2024.