Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO Opens Sept. 10 — Check Price Band, Offer Size And Other Key Details

The initial public offering of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd. will open for subscription on Tuesday. The offering is entirely a fresh issue of 64.1 lakh shares amounting to Rs 44.87 crore.

The IPO subscription will close on Sept. 12. The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 13. The tentative listing date for Trafiksol ITS Technologies has been fixed as Sept. 17.

Ahead of bidding on Sept. 10, here are the key details of the BSE SME issue.