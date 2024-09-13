Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status And Other Details
Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO saw massive demand, subscribed 343.50 times, with NIIs leading at 699.24 times; check allotment status via Maashitla Securities.
The initial public offering of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd. received a massive response from investors as the SME IPO was subscribed over 345 times on the third and final day of bidding on Thursday.
The Rs 44.87 crore issue received bids for 1,47,45,38,000 shares against 42,66,000 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 699.40 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 129.22 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 317.66 times subscription.
Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO was subscribed 73.49 times on day two of the subscription on Wednesday. It was subscribed 22.88 times on September 10, the first day of subscription.
The offer entailed a fresh issue of 64.1 lakh equity shares worth Rs 16.56 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 66-70 per share.
Retail investors could apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,40,000. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) had to invest in at least 2 lots, or 4,000 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 280,000. The company also raised Rs 12.75 crore from anchor investors prior to the IPO.
Trafiksol ITS Technologies' share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 13. The tentative listing date has been fixed as September 17. Investors can check the Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO allotment status through Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO Allotment Status On Maashitla Securities
Visit the IPO allotment status page on Maashitla Securities.
Choose 'Trafiksol ITS Technologies' from the list of companies. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised)
Choose your identifier (PAN, Application number or Demat account number).
Enter the required details and click on 'Submit' to check your allotment status.
How To Check Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose 'Trafiksol ITS Technologies Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, September 10
IPO Close Date: Thursday, September 12
Basis of Allotment: Friday, September 13
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 16
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, September 16
Listing Date: Tuesday, September 17
About Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd.
Founded in March 2018, Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd. provides comprehensive solutions for intelligent transportation systems and automation. The company offers readymade and customised software solutions, operating systems, business applications, and computer games across all platforms. The company specialises in the design, administration, and incorporation of Intelligent Transportation Systems for roads and tunnels.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.