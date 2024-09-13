Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status And Other Details

The initial public offering of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd. received a massive response from investors as the SME IPO was subscribed over 345 times on the third and final day of bidding on Thursday.

The Rs 44.87 crore issue received bids for 1,47,45,38,000 shares against 42,66,000 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 699.40 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 129.22 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 317.66 times subscription.

Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO was subscribed 73.49 times on day two of the subscription on Wednesday. It was subscribed 22.88 times on September 10, the first day of subscription.

The offer entailed a fresh issue of 64.1 lakh equity shares worth Rs 16.56 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 66-70 per share.

Retail investors could apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,40,000. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) had to invest in at least 2 lots, or 4,000 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 280,000. The company also raised Rs 12.75 crore from anchor investors prior to the IPO.

Trafiksol ITS Technologies' share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 13. The tentative listing date has been fixed as September 17. Investors can check the Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO allotment status through Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd.