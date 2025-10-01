Toyota Kirloskar Motor IPO In The Works, Japanese Carmaker In Talks With Indian Bankers: Report

Toyota Motor Corporation is reportedly weighing a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian subsidiary, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. Discussions are underway at the company’s Tokyo headquarters, reported Mint, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the Japanese automaker has held a series of meetings with Indian investment bankers as it explores the possibility of raising between $700-800 million through the listing.

“The company is warming up to the plan of listing its India subsidiary,” a source told Mint, adding that several rounds of meetings had already been held with Toyota’s global leadership team, which will take the final decision.

Another source informed the publication that the talks included Toyota Motor Corporation’s chief financial officer and another senior executive responsible for strategic and global operations. The report quoted a third person stating Hyundai’s recent listing success in India had encouraged other multinational automakers with a strong local presence to evaluate similar moves.

One of the people quoted in the same report said while Japanese executives were central to the decision-making, bankers had also met Toyota’s local management to examine the listing prospects. However, the process has not yet been formalised.

In response to queries from Mint, a Toyota Kirloskar spokesperson denied any current plans for a stock market debut.