Tolins Tyres Shares List At Par With Rs 226 Issue Price

Shares of Tolins Tyres Ltd. listed on the BSE at Rs 227, a premium of 0.45% over the issue price of Rs 226 apiece on Monday. The stock debuted at Rs 228 per share on the National Stock Exchange, marking a premium of 0.9%.

The initial public offering was subscribed 23.89 times on the third and final day. The offer consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 30 crore.

The company manufactures tyres for vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural and two and three-wheeler vehicles and precured tread rubber. It also produces ancillary products like link bonding gum, vulcanising solution, tyre flaps and tubes.

The company plans to use Rs 69.9 crore from the proceeds of the IPO for repayment of borrowings, Rs 75 crore as working-capital requirement, Rs 15.1 crore for the repayment of loans of its Indian subsidiary and Rs 8 crore for working capital of Indian subsidiary.

Tolins is operating at an average capacity utilisation of around 33.4%. It intends to increase the production capacity progressively in the next few years to go up to 75% capacity utilisation under various product portfolios.