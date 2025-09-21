TIMF Holdings, 360 ONE Funds Invest Rs 140 Crore In Rubicon Research Ahead Of IPO

TIMF Holdings, which is owned by US-based Think Investments, and 360 ONE funds have invested Rs 140 crore in pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research in a pre-IPO funding round.

As part of the transaction, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte. Ltd, one of Rubicon Research's promoters, transferred 28.89 lakh equity shares to TIMF Holdings and 360 ONE funds at Rs 484.47 per share, according to a public announcement made by the pharma firm on Sunday.

Prior to the deal, General Atlantic held 8.37 crore equity shares, or a 54.01% stake. Following the transfer, it remains the majority shareholder with 8.08 crore shares, or 52.15% of the company.

This marks General Atlantic's second such transaction in recent months.