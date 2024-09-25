Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Opens Today — Check GMP, Price Band And More

The subscription window for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO will close on September 27.

The company has fixed the IPO price band in the range of Rs 42 to Rs 44 per share. Retail investors can participate in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 132,000.

Mas Services Limited has been appointed as the registrar for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO whereas Horizon Financial Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Horizon Financial Pvt Ltd. The market maker for the NSE SME issue is Giriraj Stock Broking.

The subscription will be followed by the allotment of shares on September 30. The company will initiate refunds for the non-allottees along with the credit of shares into the Demat account of successful bidders on October 1. Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares will list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on October 3.