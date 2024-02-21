Thaai Casting IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Thaai Casting IPO, the total subscription reached 375.43 times, with QIB's subscribing 144.43 times, non-institutional investors 729.72 times, and retail investors 355.66 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The SME IPO which opened for subscription on February 15, 2024, successfully concluded its subscription period on February 20, 2024. The company aims to raise Rs 47.20 crore through a fresh issue of 61.3 lakh shares at a price band of Rs 73 to Rs 77 per share.

The allotment for the Thaai Casting IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.