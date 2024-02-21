Thaai Casting IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Thaai Casting Limited is set to be finalised today.
On the last day of subscription for Thaai Casting IPO, the total subscription reached 375.43 times, with QIB's subscribing 144.43 times, non-institutional investors 729.72 times, and retail investors 355.66 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The SME IPO which opened for subscription on February 15, 2024, successfully concluded its subscription period on February 20, 2024. The company aims to raise Rs 47.20 crore through a fresh issue of 61.3 lakh shares at a price band of Rs 73 to Rs 77 per share.
The allotment for the Thaai Casting IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
Investors can check Thaai Casting IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
Thaai Casting IPO: How to check allotment status
Visit the Purva Share Registry website here: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query
Select "Thaai Casting Limited" from the company drop-down menu.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Thaai Casting IPO Listing Date
Thaai Casting IPO will list on NSE SME on Friday, February 23.
Thaai Casting IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, February 15
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, February 20
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, February 21
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, February 21
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 22
Listing Date: Friday, February 23
Thaai Casting IPO Issue Details
Issue Type: Book Built Issue IPO
Total issue size: 6,129,600 shares
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About Thaai Casting Limited
Thaai Casting Ltd, founded in 2010, specialises in producing automotive components through High-Pressure Die Casting, precision machining, and induction heating. Based in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, India, the company is IATF 16949: 2016 certified. They manufacture parts like engine brackets, transmission mounts, and steering components. With a die-making facility for new products, they prioritise die maintenance for longevity.