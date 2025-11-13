Tenneco Clean Air IPO Subscribed 63% So Far On Second Day — Check GMP, Other Details

Tenneco Clean Air Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 63% on its second day of bidding on Thursday. The issue saw 42% bidding on the first day.

The company’s Rs 3,900-crore IPO opened on Nov. 12 and closes on Nov. 14, with a price band of Rs 378 and Rs 397 per share. JM Financial Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd. and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. will be the book running lead managers to the issue.

The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Nov. 17. The firm will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as it is an entirely offer-for-sale issue.

Qualified Institutional Buyers will be offered up to 50% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net issue and the remaining 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Tenneco Clean Air India, a key subsidiary of the US-headquartered Tenneco Group, is a Tier I automotive component supplier. The parent company reported a revenue of $16,777 million for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024.