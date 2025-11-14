Tenneco Clean Air IPO Subscribed 5.31 Times On Final Day — Check GMP, Other Details
Tenneco Clean Air’s Rs 3,900-crore IPO opened on Nov. 12 and closes on Nov. 14, with a price band of Rs 378 and Rs 397 per share.
Tenneco Clean Air Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 5.31 times so far on the final day. It was subscribed 2.93 times on its second day of bidding on Thursday. The issue saw 42% bidding on the first day.
The company’s Rs 3,900-crore IPO opened on Nov. 12 and closes on Nov. 14, with a price band of Rs 378 and Rs 397 per share. JM Financial Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd. and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. will be the book running lead managers to the issue.
The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Nov. 17. The firm will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as it is an entirely offer-for-sale issue.
Qualified Institutional Buyers will be offered up to 50% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net issue and the remaining 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.
Tenneco Clean Air India, a key subsidiary of the US-headquartered Tenneco Group, is a Tier I automotive component supplier. The parent company reported a revenue of $16,777 million for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024.
Tenneco Clean Air India Subscription Status
The Tenneco Clean Air IPO was subscribed 5.32 as of 11:24 p.m. on the third and final day.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.4 times.
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 16.50 times.
Retail Individual Investors: 2.20 times.
Tenneco Clean Air India GMP
The latest GMP for the Tenneco Clean Air stood at Rs 84. With an upper price band of Rs 397 per share, the estimated listing price is likely to be Rs 481, as per Investorgain. This implies an expected listing gain of 21.16% per share for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO investors.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
About Tenneco Clean Air India
Established in India in 1979 with its first manufacturing facility in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, Tenneco Clean Air India specialises in manufacturing and supplying advanced, technology-driven clean air, powertrain and suspension solutions.
The company serves a diverse customer base across multiple vehicle segments, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and industrial applications, such as generator sets, small commercial vehicles under 3.5 tonnes, two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Tenneco Clean Air India addresses the aftermarket through Motocare India Pvt., a subsidiary of Tenneco LLC.
Tenneco reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,890 crore for fiscal 2025, as per the prospectus, in comparison to Rs 5,468 crore in fiscal 2024. The company's profit after tax was Rs 552 crore during the same period. In fiscal 2024, the net profit stood at Rs 417 crore.