Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Share Price Based On Latest GMP Trends

The listing of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market.

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 19. The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on November 17. Successful bidders were allotted shares on Tuesday, and refunds were also issued on the same day.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, soared to a new high, rising 21% from the day the IPO was launched. The grey market premium (GMP) for the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO indicates a positive listing gain of nearly 26% per share over the issue price.

The IPO of the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of clean air and powertrain products for automotive applications was oversubscribed 58.83 times (led by demand from QIBs), with investors bidding for over 3921 crore shares against 666.66 crore shares on offer.

Here’s a look at what the latest market trends indicate for the IPO of Tenneco Clean Air