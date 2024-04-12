Teerth Gopicon IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The bidding for the Teerth Gopicon IPO ended on April 10 and saw a good response from the investors with the IPO getting subscribed 75.54 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The SME IPO consists of 40 lakh shares, with a fixed price issue of Rs 44.40 crore, priced at Rs 111 per share. To participate, retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 1,33,200 with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.
The allotment for the Teerth Gopicon IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 12.
Investors can check the Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the issue.
How to check Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment status?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Teerth Gopicon Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Teerth Gopicon Listing Date
The shares of Teerth Gopicon Limited are set to be listed at NSE SME on Tuesday, April 16.
Teerth Gopicon: Issue Details
IPO Open Date: Monday, April 8
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, April 10
Price: Rs 111 per share
Issue Type: Fixed Price Issue IPO
Listing At: NSE SME
Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 12
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 15
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 15
Listing Date: Tuesday, April 16
About Teerth Gopicon Limited
Incorporated in 2019, Teerth Gopicon Limited specialises in engineering construction and development, mainly focusing on roads, sewerage and water distribution projects in Madhya Pradesh, mainly in the cities of Indore, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Dindori, Jabalpur and Ujjain. The engineering construction company is also looking to expand its footprint in other states.
Teerth Gopicon have successfully delivered a wide range of civil engineering projects such as building construction work, water supply, pipeline, sewerage network, sewerage treatment plant, nalla tapping work, road work etc.
They are an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and have also obtained ISO 14001:2015 certification for Environmental Management System and ISO 45001 :2018 certification for Occupation Health and Safety Management system for project management, engineering and design, procurement, construction and maintenance of commercial, residential and infrastructure.