Teerth Gopicon IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

The bidding for the Teerth Gopicon IPO ended on April 10 and saw a good response from the investors with the IPO getting subscribed 75.54 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The SME IPO consists of 40 lakh shares, with a fixed price issue of Rs 44.40 crore, priced at Rs 111 per share. To participate, retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 1,33,200 with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

The allotment for the Teerth Gopicon IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 12.