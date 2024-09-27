TechEra Engineering IPO Subscribed Over 25 Times So Far On Day Three; Check Latest GMP Here

The initial public offering of TechEra Engineering Ltd. has been subscribed over 25 times so far on Friday, its final day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 8.34 times on Thursday and 2.10 times on Wednesday.

TechEra Engineering IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 43.78 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 35.90 crore. TechEra Engineering IPO price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 75 to Rs 82 per share. Retail investors can place bids in the issue with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,31,200.

Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue. TechEra Engineering has appointed SKI Capital Services Ltd. as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.

The company will finalise the allotment of shares on September 30. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds and credit of shares into the demat account of non-allottees on October 1

TechEra Engineering shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on October 3.