TBO Tek IPO: Check Allotment, Listing Date And How To Check Allotment Status
TBO Tek IPO saw a tremendous response with it getting subscribed 86.7 times as of 5 PM on Friday, the last day of bidding for the issue.
On the last day of bidding for TBO Tek IPO, the issue was subscribed 86.7 times, led by solid demand from qualified institutional buyers, who subscribed the issue 125.51 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 50.60 times, retail investors subscribed 25.74 times and employee reserved category subscribed 17.82 times.
The IPO price band was set between Rs 875 to Rs 920 per share. The travel distribution platform IPO was subscribed 4.15 times on day 2 led by solid demand from retail investors and was subscribed 1.15 times on day 1.
The Rs 1,550.8 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.25 crore equity shares by certain shareholders.
Investors who bid for the IPO will now look forward to the crucial share allotment process, so here are the important details that the investors should know about the TBO Tek IPO.
TBO Tek IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the TBO Tek IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, May 13, 2024.
TBO Tek IPO Allotment Details
On the allotment date specified above, you can check TBO Tek IPO allotment on the official website of Kfin Technologies Limited, the registrar for IPO, and on the BSE website.
The step-by-step guide to check the allotment status on the registrar and BSE website will shared soon. So bookmark this page for updates.
TBO Tek IPO Listing Date
The shares of TBO Tek Limited will be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
TBO Tek IPO Final Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 86.7 times.
Institutional investors: 125.51 times.
Non-institutional investors: 50.60 times.
Retail investors: 25.74 times.
Employee Reserved: 17.82 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 4.15 times.
Institutional investors: 0.17 times or 17%.
Non-institutional investors: 8.19 times.
Retail investors: 10.01 times.
Employee Reserved: 6.55 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscriptions: 1.15 times.
Institutional investors: 0.01 times or 1%.
Non-institutional investors: 2.08 times.
Retail investors: 3.14 times.
Employee Reserved: 2.23 times.
TBO Tek IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, May 8
IPO Close Date: Friday, May 10
Basis of Allotment: Monday, May 13
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, May 14
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, May 14
Listing Date: Wednesday, May 16
About TBO Tek Limited
TBO Tek is a leading travel distribution platform and provides services to buyers and suppliers in over 100 countries, as of June 30, 2023. The company offers over 7,500 destinations and facilitates 33,000 bookings per day through their platform.
The company simplifies the business of travel for suppliers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance and retail buyers, such as travel agencies and independent travel advisors.
The travel distribution platform company has over 41,000 bookings per day through their platform and has a global headcount of over 2,000 people.