TBO Tek IPO: Check Allotment, Listing Date And How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of bidding for TBO Tek IPO, the issue was subscribed 86.7 times, led by solid demand from qualified institutional buyers, who subscribed the issue 125.51 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 50.60 times, retail investors subscribed 25.74 times and employee reserved category subscribed 17.82 times.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 875 to Rs 920 per share. The travel distribution platform IPO was subscribed 4.15 times on day 2 led by solid demand from retail investors and was subscribed 1.15 times on day 1.

The Rs 1,550.8 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.25 crore equity shares by certain shareholders.

Investors who bid for the IPO will now look forward to the crucial share allotment process, so here are the important details that the investors should know about the TBO Tek IPO.