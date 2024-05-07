TBO Tek IPO: All You Need To Know

TBO Tek Ltd.'s thee-day initial public offering to raise up to Rs 1,550.81 crore will open for subscription on May 8. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating Rs 400 crore, and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.25 crore equity shares by certain shareholders.

The travel distribution platform announced a price range of Rs 875–920 per equity share for the IPO. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on May 7.

The minimum lot size for an application is 16 shares and the company will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

Axis Capital Ltd., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt., Jefferies India Pvt. and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue.