Tata Sons Faces IPO Uncertainty With RBI Deliberating On CIC Surrender Plea

Tata Sons has submitted its application to surrender its core investment company registration this year, the Reserve Bank of India confirmed, responding to a Right to Information Act query last week.

The application for the surrender of certificate of registration by Tata Sons was submitted on March 28, 2024. "The application submitted by Tata Sons for surrender of COR as a CIC is under examination," the RTI act said.

This has come as Tata Sons, classified as a CIC under the Reserve Bank of India's Scale-Based Regulation framework, is expected to list by September 30, 2025.

According to the rules laid down by the regulator, upper-layer NBFCs are expected to list within three years of the list being created.

Tata Sons' application to surrender its CIC status is seen as a potential way to sidestep the RBI’s regulations, which will allow the company to remain private.