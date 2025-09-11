Tata Capital To Float $2 Billion IPO In Early October: Report

Tata Capital Ltd., the non-banking financial company is likely to launch its $2 billion initial public offering early next month (October), Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The non-banking financial company's offer will see Tata Sons Pvt. selling up to 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corp. will be looking to offload another 3.58 crore shares.

The company will also issue up to 21 crore shares via a primary raise. This marks the second IPO for Tata group in recent years, following the debut of Tata Technologies in November 2023. Notably, once the IPO debuts it will become the largest public issue in India's financial sector.

The Tata company filed its DRHP with SEBI on August 4, 2025. For the quarter ending June 2025, the company reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 1,040.93 crore. In the same quarter last year, the IPO-bound company had reported a profit of Rs 472.21 crore.