Swiggy IPO GMP Shrinks To Indicate 3% Listing Gains Ahead Of Launch

Swiggy is set to launch its initial public offering on Wednesday, allowing investors to subscribe until Nov. 8. As of 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the company's shares were trading with a grey market premium of Rs 12, representing 3.08% premium over the upper end of the price band set at Rs 390.

This marks a decline from a GMP of Rs 25 on Oct. 29, when the shares began trading in the unlisted market.

Swiggy's initial public offering, one of the largest offers this year, is aimed at raising a total of Rs 11,327.4 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 371 and Rs 390 per share, with a minimum application size of 38 shares. The food-delivery business raised Rs 5,085 crore by allocating 13.03 crore shares to high-profile anchor investors.