Swiggy IPO: ESOPs Set To Fetch Employees Rs 8,960 Crore In Value

Swiggy Ltd. shares are set to make their debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, after raising Rs 11,327.43 crore through an oversubscribed IPO last week.

The company had three employee stock option schemes in 2015, 2021, and 2024, and over 4,000 employees were granted ESOPs. The total number of options outstanding is equivalent to nearly 23 crore shares. That means, at the issue price of Rs 390 apiece, it values them at Rs 8,960 crore.

Over 89 lakh shares have been exercised, meaning they have been converted from options to shares. It is valued at Rs 350 crore at the IPO price.