Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: RHP Filed, Issue To Open For Subscription On Nov. 29

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd., which backed by the US-based OrbiMed, filed the red herring prospectus for its upcoming initial public offering on Monday.

The IPO, set to open for subscription on Nov. 29, comprises only an offer-for-sale component, with no fresh issuance of shares. The company will offload a total of 1.9 crore shares through the OFS—the proceeds of which will be entirely received by the selling shareholders.

The sellers include promoters Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and Satish Kumar Verma, who will be offloading 21.32 lakh shares each.

OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd., the entity through which OrbiMed has invested in Suraksha Diagnostic, will be selling 1.06 crore shares through the OFS.

The RHP also revealed that individual shareholders Munna Lal Kejriwal and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal will be offloading 7.99 lakh and 13.32 lakh shares, respectively.

The price band for the public issue was not shared in the RHP. The Kolkata-based diagnostic services provider will release the price band, along with the portion earmarked for retail investors, qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors, before the IPO hits the Dalal Street.