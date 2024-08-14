Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO: Day 3 Subscription Status

The price band for the Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO is set between Rs 100 and Rs 105 per share. Investors can apply in minimum lots of 1,200 shares, which requires a minimum investment of Rs 126,000 for retail investors. High Net-Worth Individuals need to apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 252,000.

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), of the total shares offered - 50% is reserved for QIB, 35% is reserved for retail investors and 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors. 148,800 shares are reserved for market makers.

Hem Securities Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. will act as the registrar for the issue. Hem Finlease is designated as the market maker.

The issue is scheduled to close on August 14 with share allotment expected to be finalised on August 16. The shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of August 20.