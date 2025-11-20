Sudeep Pharma IPO: Price Band, Financials, GMP, And More — All You Need To Know
Sudeep Pharma has set the price band for the issue at Rs 563-593 per share.
Sudeep Pharma Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 21, 2025, with the issue closing on Nov. 25, 2025, according to the company’s red herring prospectus. The IPO will include a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 563-593 per share.
Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, Shanil Sujit Bhayani and Avani Sujit Bhayani are the promoter selling shareholders offloading stakes in the OFS segment.
ICICI Securities Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.
The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Nov. 26. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Nov. 26, and it will be credited to the demat account will be done on Nov. 27. Sudeep Pharma will list on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 28.
IPO Details
Open date: Nov. 21
Close date: Nov. 25
Price Band: Rs 563-593 per share
Allotment date: Nov. 26
Listing date: Nov. 28
OFS: 1 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 95 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 13 shares
Use Of Proceeds
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery for the company's production line located at Nandesari facility.
Sudeep Pharma GMP Today
The grey market premium of Sudeep Pharma is Rs 115 as of 1:53 p.m on Thursday as per data on Investorsgain website. The GMP indicated a listing price of Rs 708 and a listing premium of 19.39%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Business
Sudeep Pharma is a technology-driven manufacturer specialising in excipients and specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries. The company has developed technologies, including encapsulation, spray drying and granulation.
With a significant global footprint, Sudeep Pharma serves markets across the US, South America, Europe, West Asia, Africa and Asia-Pacific. As per the DRHP, the company is recognised as one of the largest producers of food-grade iron phosphate, which is widely used in infant nutrition, clinical nutrition, and the food and beverage sectors.
Financial Performance
Sudeep Pharma's revenue from operations increased 14% to Rs 459.2 crore in fiscal 2024 from Rs 428.7 crore in fiscal 2023. Profit for the period more than doubled to Rs 133 crore for the financial year ended March 2024 as compared to Rs 62.3 crore in the year-ago period.
As of April 30, 2025, the company's debt pile stood at Rs 110.3 crore.