Sudeep Pharma IPO Opens With A Healthy GMP; Check Market Trends On Day 1 Of Subscription

The Sudeep Pharma IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 895 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares, aggregating Rs 95 crore, along with an offer-for-sale component of 1.35 crore shares, amounting to Rs 800 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 563 to Rs 593 per share. The lot size consists of 25 shares. Retail investors must apply for at least a single lot size per application, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,825, based on the upper limit of the issue price band of Rs 593 per share. For small non-institutional investors, the lot size is 14 lots (350 shares), amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,07,550. For big non-institutional investors, the minimum application size is 68 lots (1,700 shares), which requires an investment of Rs 10,08,100.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.

Use Of Proceeds

Sudeep Pharma intends to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO for two main purposes. A portion of the funds will be used for capital expenditure, specifically to procure machinery for its production line at the Nandesari Facility I. The remaining proceeds are planned for general corporate purposes.