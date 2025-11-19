Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP: Here's What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Nov. 21 Launch

The Sudeep Pharma IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 895 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares, aggregating Rs 95 crore, along with an offer-for-sale component of 1.35 crore shares, amounting to Rs 800 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 563 to Rs 593 per share. The lot size consists of 25 shares. Retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size per application, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,825, based on the upper limit of the issue price band of Rs 593 per share. For small non-institutional investors, the lot size is 14 lots (350 shares), amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,07,550. For big non-institutional investors, the minimum application size is 68 lots (1,700 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 10,08,100.

The Sudeep Pharma IPO subscription closes on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with tentative allotment expected the following day, Wednesday, Nov. 26. The company is expected to initiate refunds and the credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts on Thursday, Nov. 27.

The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Friday, Nov. 28. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and the BSE.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.