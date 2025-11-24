Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Gains As Subscription Enters Its Second Day

Sudeep Pharma Ltd., a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, food-grade minerals, and speciality nutrition ingredients, that launched its initial public offering (IPO) on November 21, was fully subscribed on its first day of subscription. Investors bid for 1,50,09,425 shares against the 1,05,64,926 on offer, subscribing 1.42 times.

As the subscription window progresses into its second day, investors are keeping a watch on the grey market premium for the mainboard issue, as it tops the 'business and finance' trending charts today.

Here’s a look at the key details about Sudeep Pharma IPO, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band and important dates.