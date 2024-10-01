Subam Papers IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2; Check GMP Today

The Rs 93.70-crore public offer is an entirely fresh issue of 61.65 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale portion. Investors can bid in the IPO till the final day of subscription, which is October 4.

The IPO price band has been set in the range of Rs 144 to Rs 152 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 800 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,21,600.

The company has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt. as the registrar for the IPO, with Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue. Gretex Share Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the offering.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 61,64,800 shares offered - 19% is reserved for Qualified Institutions (QIBs), 14.25% for Non-Institutional Investors, 33.25% for Retail investors and 28.5% for Anchor investors.

The allotment of shares in the Subam Papers IPO is set to be finalised on Oct. 4. This will be followed by the credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders, along with refunds for non-allottees on Oct. 7.

Shares of Subam Papers Ltd. are set to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Oct. 8.