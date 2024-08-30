Baazar Style IPO To Fetch Over Rs 105 Crore For Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of deceased investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is poised to make over Rs 105 crore by divesting her stake in Baazar Style Retail Ltd. through the company's ongoing initial public offering.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd., which operates as its retail brand Style Baazar, launched its IPO to raise Rs 834.7 crore on Friday. The offering includes a fresh issue of around 38.05 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 1.77 crore shares by existing promoters and investors, with each share having a face value of Rs 5 per share.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 7.69% stake in Baazar Style Retail, equating to 54.46 lakh shares. She is selling up to 27.23 lakh shares under the OFS portion of the IPO. Sold at the upper end of the price band—Rs 389 per share—Jhunjhunwala stands to earn Rs 105.92 crore from this transaction.

Upon demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the equity shares held by him were transmitted to Rekha Jhunjhunwala in her capacity as his nominee and legal heir. As per the prospectus for the issue, her acquisition cost for the shareholding stands at nil, the document shows.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had bought stake in the company back in 2018.

The IPO price band is set at Rs 370 to Rs 389 per share. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 3. The IPO aims to raise capital through both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue is expected to raise Rs 148 crore, while the offer for sale is projected to generate Rs 686.7 crore.

The IPO's minimum lot size is Rs 14,782 for 38 shares. Small non-institutional and large non-institutional investors will need to invest Rs 2.07 lakh and Rs 1.01 lakh, respectively, for larger lots.