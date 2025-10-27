Studds Accessories Sets Price Band Rs 557–585 Per Share For IPO

Studds Accessories Ltd. set the price band for its upcoming initial public offer at Rs 557–585 per share. The company is offering 77.9 lakh equity shares in the primary market for its market debut.

Studds Accessories' IPO is an offer for sale with no fresh issuance. The IPO will open for subscription on Oct 30 and conclude on Nov 3.

Promoter Madhu Bhushan Khurana will sell up to 38 lakh shares, and Promoter Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana will sell up to 8 lakh shares. Promoter Group member Chand Khurana will offload up to 21 lakh shares. Other sellers include Sanjay Leekha, Charu Leekha, and SE Shoes Private Limited, among others.

IIFL Capital Services Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers for the Studds Accessories IPO.

Studds Accessories will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as it is entirely offer for sales. The main object of the offer is to list the company on the exchanges.