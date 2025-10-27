Business NewsIPOsStudds Accessories Sets Price Band Rs 557–585 Per Share For IPO
Studds Accessories Sets Price Band Rs 557–585 Per Share For IPO

Studds Accessories' IPO is an offer for sale with no fresh issuance. The IPO will open for subscription on Oct 30 and conclude on Nov 3.

27 Oct 2025, 08:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Studds Accessories will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as it is entirely offer for sales. The main object of the offer is to list the company on the exchanges. (Image Source: Studds Helmet website)</p></div>
Studds Accessories Ltd. set the price band for its upcoming initial public offer at Rs 557–585 per share. The company is offering 77.9 lakh equity shares in the primary market for its market debut.

Promoter Madhu Bhushan Khurana will sell up to 38 lakh shares, and Promoter Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana will sell up to 8 lakh shares. Promoter Group member Chand Khurana will offload up to 21 lakh shares. Other sellers include Sanjay Leekha, Charu Leekha, and SE Shoes Private Limited, among others.

IIFL Capital Services Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers for the Studds Accessories IPO.

Studds Accessories will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as it is entirely offer for sales. The main object of the offer is to list the company on the exchanges.

It is Studds Accessories's second attempt to list on the exchanges. The first time Faridabad-based helmet manufacturer filed papers for an IPO to Securities Exchange Board of India was in 2018, but put the plan on hold.

Studds Accessories is the largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer by volume in India. It is valued at over Rs 3,500 crore as per last transaction of shares in August 2024. In January this year, the company also allotted 1.96 crore bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio.

The company reported a strong profit growth in the previous financial year. Its net profit grew 22% on the year to Rs 69.64 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue from operations grew 10% on the year to Rs 583.82 crore in fiscal 2025, up from Rs 529.02 crore in the previous year.

