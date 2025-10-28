Studds Accessories IPO: Latest GMP Hints At Potential Listing Gain of Over 9% Ahead Of Oct. 30 Opening

The Studds Accessories IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 455.49 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78 lakh shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 25 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,625. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,04,750. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 69 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 10,09,125.

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 557 and Rs 585 per share.

The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. Studds Accessories Ltd. is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Nov. 4. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Nov. 6 and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of the company are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 7.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net offer and the remaining 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.