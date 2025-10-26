Studds Accessories IPO: Helmet-Maker's Issue To Open On Oct 30—Five Things To Know From RHP

Faridabad-based helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd. is set to open its public issue on Oct. 30. The IPO, which closes on Nov. 3, is a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77.9 lakh equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders.

This marks the company's second attempt at a market debut. Studds had previously filed draft papers with SEBI in 2018, but put the plan on hold.

Studds is the largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in India. The company is valued at over Rs 3,500 crore as per last transaction of shares in August 2024. In January this year, the company also allotted 1.96 crore bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio.