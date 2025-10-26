Studds Accessories IPO: Helmet-Maker's Issue To Open On Oct 30—Five Things To Know From RHP
Faridabad-based helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd. is set to open its public issue on Oct. 30. The IPO, which closes on Nov. 3, is a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77.9 lakh equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders.
This marks the company's second attempt at a market debut. Studds had previously filed draft papers with SEBI in 2018, but put the plan on hold.
Studds is the largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in India. The company is valued at over Rs 3,500 crore as per last transaction of shares in August 2024. In January this year, the company also allotted 1.96 crore bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio.
Studds IPO: FiveThings To Know From RHP
1. IPO Structure
The Studds IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 7,786,120 equity shares. The company is not issuing any fresh shares
2. Use of Proceeds
As the Studds public issue is entirely an offer-for-sale, the company will not receive any proceeds.
All proceeds, after deducting relevant expenses and taxes, will go to the selling shareholders.
The main objects of the offer, therefore, are to carry out the OFS and list the share on the stock market.
3. Financial Snapshot
Studds reported strong profit growth, posting a restated profit of Rs 69.64 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
This compares to a restated profit of Rs 57.23 crore in fiscal year 2024 and a profit of Rs 33.15 crore in fiscal year 2023.
Revenue from operations grew to Rs 583.82 crore in fiscal 2025, up from Rs 529.02 crore in the previous year.
4. Promoter and Investor Shareholding
Among the selling shareholders, Promoter Madhu Bhushan Khurana will sell up to 38 lakh shares, and Promoter Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana will sell up to 8 lakh shares.
Promoter Group member Chand Khurana will offload up to 21 lakh shares.
Other sellers include Sanjay Leekha, Charu Leekha, and SE Shoes Private Limited, among others
5. Lead Managers
IIFL Capital Services Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers for the Studds Accessories IPO.