Studds Accessories IPO: Day One Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP
The company has set the price band in the range of Rs 557 to Rs 585 per equity share.
The domestic manufacturer and seller of two-wheeler helmets in India, Studds Accessories has been subscrbed 14% on day one so far. The company has set the price band in the range of Rs 557 to Rs 585 per equity share. The offer will be open for till Nov. 3 for investors to subscribe.
Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 25 shares and in multiples thereafter. The company is raising Rs 455.5 -crore through an offer for sale of 77.9 lakh equity shares. Studds Accessories' IPO is an offer for sale with no fresh issuance.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the Studds Accessories IPO while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.
Studds Accessories is the largest domestic manufacturer and seller of two-wheeler helmets in India, supported by a comprehensive and continuously evolving portfolio of designs and product variants across multiple price points to meet the diverse preferences, functional needs and affordability levels of consumers.
The company benefits from advanced manufacturing infrastructure and strong design and development capabilities, complemented by highly vertically integrated operations that span the entire production value chain.
Additionally, Studds enjoys a robust pan-India presence and a steadily growing international footprint, enabled by an extensive and well-established sales and distribution network, while its adherence to stringent quality standards is reinforced by multiple major global and domestic accreditations.
Studds Accessories IPO Details
Dates: Oct. 30-Nov. 3
Price Band: Rs 557–585 per share
Lot Size: 25 per lot
Issue size: Offer for sale of 77.9 lakh equity shares.
Date of allotment: Nov. 4
Listing Date: Nov. 7
Studds Accessories IPO Subscription Status
The Studds Accessories IPO has been subscribed 0.14% on Thursdsay.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil
Non Institutional Investors (NIIS): 0.15%
Retail Individual Investors: 0.22%
Employee Reserved: Nil
Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Studds Accessories IPO stood at Rs 53 on Thursday. With an upper price band of Rs 585 per share, the estimated listing price is likely to be Rs 638, as per the latest GMP. This implies an expected listing gain of 9.08% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.