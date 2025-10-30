Studds Accessories IPO: Day One Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP

The domestic manufacturer and seller of two-wheeler helmets in India, Studds Accessories has been subscrbed 14% on day one so far. The company has set the price band in the range of Rs 557 to Rs 585 per equity share. The offer will be open for till Nov. 3 for investors to subscribe.

Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 25 shares and in multiples thereafter. The company is raising Rs 455.5 -crore through an offer for sale of 77.9 lakh equity shares. Studds Accessories' IPO is an offer for sale with no fresh issuance.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the Studds Accessories IPO while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.

Studds Accessories is the largest domestic manufacturer and seller of two-wheeler helmets in India, supported by a comprehensive and continuously evolving portfolio of designs and product variants across multiple price points to meet the diverse preferences, functional needs and affordability levels of consumers.

The company benefits from advanced manufacturing infrastructure and strong design and development capabilities, complemented by highly vertically integrated operations that span the entire production value chain.

Additionally, Studds enjoys a robust pan-India presence and a steadily growing international footprint, enabled by an extensive and well-established sales and distribution network, while its adherence to stringent quality standards is reinforced by multiple major global and domestic accreditations.