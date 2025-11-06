Startup IPO Rush: Decoding Groww's Growth Hack That Fuelled Rise From MF Distributor To Top Discount Broker

As Groww enters the public markets, much of the debate revolves around whether its IPO price of Rs 100 per share is “overvalued.” But while analysts argue about its 33x price-to-earnings multiple, the numbers speak for themselves.

Groww recently reported a profit of Rs 1,824 crore on revenue of Rs 3,901.72 crore — an astonishing 47% net margin, in a sector where profitability is still a rarity. The revenue for financial year 2025 has more than doubled in the last three years.

What makes it even more interesting is that the company has been consistently profitable for five years, barring the one-time redomiciling tax expense in fiscal 2024 that has resulted in an accounting loss of Rs 805 crore. Most “unicorns” are still burning investor money to buy growth. Groww, meanwhile, is printing profits sustainably.

Another interesting element is that 85% of Groww's revenue comes from its broking services.

Groww became a unicorn in 2021, but just four months before its initial public offering, the company's last funding round put its valuation at $7 billion. The firm is likely to be valued at nearly $8 billion at listing.