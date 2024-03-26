SRM Contractors IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

SRM Contractors Ltd.'s initial public offering was fully subscribed hours after it opened for subscription on Tuesday.

The company launched its IPO to raise up to Rs 130.2 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of up to 62 lakh equity shares with a price band of Rs 200 to Rs 210 per share.

The engineering construction company has raised Rs 39 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which has a minimum application lot size of 70 shares.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the public offer.