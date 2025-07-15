Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Day 2: Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And Other Key Details

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO continued to witness a strong demand on the second day of bidding on Tuesday, July 15. The NSE SME IPO was overall subscribed more than 34 times by 3:40 p.m., driven by retail investors.

The initial public offering of the non-woven fabrics manufacturer attracted bids for more than 14.48 crore shares against 42.21 lakh shares on offer, leading to a subscription of 34.31 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) submitted bids for 19,92,000 shares against 12,06,000 shares set aside for them, resulting in a subscription of 1.65 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked the issue 36.94 times. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 51.85 times, as per Chittorgarh data.

The IPO opened for subscription on July 14. Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO can check the following details before applying for shares.