SPP Polymers IPO Subscribed 16.98 Times So Far On Day Three

The initial public offering of SPP Polymers Ltd. has been subscribed over 15 times on the third and final day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 12.05 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday and 5.36 times on Tuesday, led by demand from retail investors.

The offering is a fixed-price issue worth Rs 24.49 crore. The NSE SME IPO comprises entirely of a fresh issue of 41.5 lakh equity shares.

SPP Polymers IPO price is set at Rs 59 per share. Retail investors can bid for a single lot size of 2,000 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 1,18,000. The application size of High Net-Worth Individuals is of two lots, or 4,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,36,000.

The bidding process for the SPP Polymers IPO will end on September 12. The IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on September 13, with the company slated to list on the NSE SME platform by September 17.